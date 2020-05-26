Kajal Aggarwal's Songs That Will Make The Perfect Upbeat Playlist

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of numerous Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Aggarwal marked her professional journey with the 2004 film Kyun Ho Gaya Na. Since then, there was no looking back and she went on to star in several commercially successful movies. The actor is known for her performances in Chandamama, Magadheera, and Naan Mahaan, to name a few. We have compiled some of Kajal Aggarwal’s upbeat songs that you must check out right away.

Pakka Local

Pakka Local is an item song starring Kajal Aggarwal. This peppy number is a part of the Telugu language action flick Janatha Garage. Helmed by Koratala Siva, it features Mohanlal and Jr. NTR in the leading roles. Pakka Local showcases Aggarwal grooving to the beats, whose signature steps grew popular in no time. This tuneful song is sung by Geetha Madhuri and Sagar. Directed by Devi Sri Prasad, Pakka Local’s lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Google google

Google Google is the perfect party number from action-thriller flick Thupakki. The song’s playful lyrics cater to the young audience who can relate their casual nightlife, parties, social media, among other things. Vijay marked his comeback to singing with this song and slew it with his signature style. Google Google also features rap segments that look quirky and blend perfectly with the song. Actors Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay’s chemistry in the song is quite applause-worthy.

Alaikka Laikaa

Alaikka Laikaa has flirty lyrics that make references to Kajal’s character's nature and her beauty. Sung by Javed Ali and Sayonara Philip, the background has a Harris touch, which can go unnoticed. Alaikka Laikaa has electric guitar supporting the continuous drum bears which keep the track upbeat and bouncy. Penned by Pa Vijay, the song also showcases Vijay's strength as an ace dancer, who rocks his performance.

Aalaporan Thamzihan

Aalaporan Thamzihan is one of the most popular tracks in Kajal Aggarwal’s Mersal. Loaded with political lyrics, the song is crooned by Kailash Kher, Sathyaprakash, Pooja Vaidyanath, and Deepak. Aalaporan Thamzihan has steadily rising beats throughout the song which is about the victory of a common man. A female chorus opens the song, followed by drum beats and men start singing their praises. Aalaporan Thamzihan was well-received by the viewers.

