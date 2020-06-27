Kajal Aggarwal's Style Evolution Over The Years Is An Inspiring One; See Pics Here

Stunning actor Kajal Aggarwal recently ringed her birthday on June 19, 2020. The gorgeous diva is known for her brilliant acting skills and impeccable taste in fashion. With every movie, Kajal ups her fashion game and makes it a point to leave no stone unturned in her making her stylebook more captivating.

Over the years, Kajal Aggarwal's fashion sense has also evolved. With every attire, the South Superstar makes a bold fashion statement. In fact, the change in the Comali actor's wardrobe is quite prevalent from her earlier days in the movies business. So let's take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's, fashion evolution over the years via some pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal's Fashion Evolution Over The Years

These Kajal Aggarwala's Instagram photos are from her early days in the Entertainment world. Wherein Kajal looks super cute, keeping her Girl Next Door image alive in all her photos. Her fashion is comfortable and very soothing to the eyes. From traditional attires to denim shorts, the Singham actor can be seen donning them all. Not to miss her love for geeky shades, keeping her makeup minimalistic almost invisible.

A few years later, there is certainly a huge difference in Kajals' style. She can be seen in designer outfits, wearing confidence on her sleeves. Her sartorial choices have transformed from casual laid back attires to more voguish ensembles. Another interesting thing one must notice is the change in her choice of colours. From dull shades, Aggarwal has shifted to brighter colours in the palette. Also, the kind of accessories she paired up with dresses is adding chic-factor to her endearing outfits.

Switching gears to the current times, Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram wall is nothing short of an outlandish outfits collection in itself. The Lakshmi Kalyanam actor has not only started experimenting with her looks, but the way she carries her designer outfits is truly praise-worthy. From photo-shoots, red-carpet looks, to bikini picture, this Bollywood diva is acing her fashion game with every picture. Her fashion choices are edgy, highly flattering, making her fashion evolution is an inspiring one.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has some interesting projects in the pipeline. From Mosagallu, Paris Paris, Mumbai Saga, to Indian 2. Mosagallu is a Telugu film based on an I.T scam. Whereas Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Bollywood film Queen. Kajal Aggarwal is playing Kangana Ranaut's role in the Tamil movie. Mumbai Saga, on the other hand, is a Bollywood film featuring John Abraham and Kajal in lead roles. Coming back to Indian 2, it is a sequel of the popular 1996 Tamil movie Indian.

