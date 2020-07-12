Throwback To When Kajal Aggarwal's Makeup-free Picture Went Viral; See Post Here

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She has enjoyed a lot of success in her career doing the films predominantly in Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is, in fact, one of the first female actors from the South Indian industry whose wax statue has been put on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

Reportedly, Kajal is also one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. She is known for her Tamil films like Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan and Thuppakki. While some of her hit Telugu films include movies like Darling, Brindavanam and Mr Perfect. Check out the times the Paris Paris actor's Instagram went viral.

Kajal Aggarwal's Makeup-Free Post that went viral

Kajal Aggarwal shared a post around a year ago where she posted two make-up free pictures. She added a post with her no filter version on her official social media handle. One post was black and white while the other one included a long caption. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's viral post from a year ago.

She mentions that it actually took her a lot of courage to shed her inhibitions while showing the world a makeup-free version of herself. She specifically points out that she went all-natural for this picture. Her post received more than 7 lakh likes and over 7,500 comments as well.

Kajal’s picture received immense love from her fans and followers who love her courage to show the world her real face. One can see that the Darling star actually has many freckles on her face, it is something that many of her fans did not know about. The actor captioned her post stating that it is important for people to love themselves and accepting themself all the time.

Kajal Aggarwal's anticipated movies in 2020

Kajal Aggarwal's hugely anticipated upcoming movies list for 2020 includes movies like Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika among others. Her movie Mosagallu features Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles alongside actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Sunil Shetty as well. Kajal would also be seen in Paris Paris, which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. The movie will feature Aggarwal alongside Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles.

