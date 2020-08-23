Kamal Haasan's Journey As A Child Artist; From 'Kalathur Kannamma' To 'Vanambadi'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has recently completed over six decades in the acting industry. Over the years, he has garnered several unprecedented roles to his credit. The evergreen star began his career at a tender age of 6 by starring as a child artist in several movies. He made his debut by playing the role of Selvam in the 1960 Tamil romantic drama flick titled Kalathur Kannamma. Since then there was no turning back for him. Here’s taking a closer look at his journey as a child artist.

Kalathur Kannamma

Released in 1960, Kalathur Kannamma is a romantic-drama movie helmed by Bhimsingh. Starring Gemini Ganesh & Savitri Ganesh, the movie features Kamal Haasan essaying the role of a kid namely Selvam, at the tender age of 6. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a young couple who are separated by ill-fated circumstances resulting in their son growing up in an orphanage. Kalathur Kannamma also marks Kamal’s debut in the acting industry.

Paarthaal Pasi Theerum

Directed by A. Bhimsingh, Paarthaal Pasi Theerum is a 1962 Tamil drama movie. It features Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan and Savitri in pivotal roles while Kamal Haasan played the character of Babu & Kumar as a child artist. The premise of the movie essays the life of a soldier who believes his wife is dead and he remarries and moves on. However, later he uncovers that his wife is actually alive.

Kannum Karalum

Starring Kamal Hasaan as Babu, Kannum Karalum is a drama movie helmed by K. S. Sethumadhavan. When Babu’s mother dies of a snake bite, he becomes lonely after his father travels abroad for an assignment. He is enrolled in a boarding school, lonely & homesick only to be treated like a servant.

Vanambadi

Helmed by G.R. Nathan, Vanambadi is a Tamil-language thriller film starring S.S. Rajendran, Devika, Sheela and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young woman, who escapes from the clutches of a womanizing Zamindar. She attempts to suicide but is saved by an elderly couple who adopt her. The movie unfolds Meena’s secretive story.

Anandha Jodhi

Directed by V.N. Reddy, Anandha Jodhi is a 1963 drama movie. It stars M.G. Ramachandran, M.R. Radha & Devika while Kamal Haasan essayed the character of Balu as a child artist. The story unveils the life of Anand, a teacher who gets accused of murder, however, he is innocent. During his escape, he can only count on his beloved Jodhi, her younger brother & his playful son Balu.

