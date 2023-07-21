Kamal Haasan 'hates' This Classic Amitabh Bachchan Film

The teaser and title of Kalki 2989 AD, starring Prabhas, were unveiled on July 21 at the San Diego Comic-Con. The Prabhas-led film features Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The Indian 2 actor attended the event in person. Big B, on the other hand, joined in virtually. During the event, Kamal Haasan surprised fans by saying that he hated Bachchan’s cult film Sholay (1975).

Kamal Haasan hates Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay?

Recalling his days working as an assistant director on Sholay, Kamal Haasan said that he hated the action drama. Ulaganayagan added he couldn't sleep the night he watched the film.

"I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him.

During the media interaction, Kamal Haasan also said that Kalki 2898 AD is going to be very special. He also praised Amitabh Bachchan, who previously worked with him in Geraftaar.

"The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special," he said.



Kalki 2898 AD teaser excites fans

The makers unveiled the first look of the film at the Comic-Con in San Diego. The mythological science fiction drama is set in a war-torn futuristic world where the people are being ruled by dark forces and treated cruelly.

The teaser also gives a sneak peek of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's characters. However, Kamal Haasan, who will play the antagonist in the film, was missing. The film is slated to release next year.