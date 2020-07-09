Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth Pay Tribute To Their Mentor K Balachander On His 90th Birthday

Today, July 09, 2020, is the 90th birth anniversary of legendary Tamil filmmaker and director, K Balachander. Both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have often credited their success to K Balachander, who was their mentor during the beginning of their career. On the 90th birth anniversary of K Balachander, several South Indian actors took to social media to pay their respects to the industry legend. Even Tamil superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth took to social media where they praised their late mentor.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth pay tribute to K Balachander

Mr.K.Balachander. A mere name with fame that I heard as a teenager. Who would have thought he would take many roles in the life of an actor like me. Benefactor, mentor, collaborator, father & now when I think of his child like energy, I feel the pride of a father.

(1/2) https://t.co/qKRpKx54Pt — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 9, 2020

My salute to this important son of Indian Cinema.

(2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 9, 2020

Taking to social media, Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt tribute in memory of K Balachander. In his post, Kamal Haasan revealed how he heard K Balachander's name even as a teenager. He then talked about how the late filmmaker helped in his life. Kamal Haasan called K Balachander his benefactor, mentor, collaborator, and even deemed his as a father figure. Kamal Haasan then said that he felt the pride of a father and paid tribute to K Balachander for his contributions to cinema.

Rajinikanth also shared a video online where he talked about his relationship with K Balachander. In his video, Rajinikanth revealed that he would not have become an actor if not for K Balachander's help. Rajinikanth added that he would have been stuck doing villain roles and small supporting roles without K Balachander's introduction. The beloved Tamil star then credited K Balachander for all his popularity and wealth.

Rajinikanth further revealed that K Balachander helped him work on his negatives and showcased his positives to the world and to himself. Rajinikanth added that Balachander made his an actor by giving him contracts for four films and introducing him to the Tamil film industry. Finally, Rajinikanth ended his video by saying that after his family, K Balachander was everything to him.

K Balachander is often considered to be one of the pioneers of Tamil cinema. The filmmaker worked in over 100 films in the span of his 50-year career. K Balachander was also awarded the Padma Shri Award and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to cinema.

