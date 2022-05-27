Kamal Haasan Says He Earlier Pitched 'Vikram' To A Director Who Said The Film 'won't Work'

National award-winning actor Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of his passion project Tamil action-thriller Vikram. Apart from the veteran actor playing the titular role, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film also features acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Haasan also attended the 75th Cannes film festival where he promoted the upcoming film.

In a new interview regarding Vikram, the 67-year-old revealed that he had earlier pitched the story and concept of the movie to a director who promptly rejected it.

Kamal Haasan reveals a director earlier rejected 'Vikram'

In an interview with Variety at Cannes Market to launch NFTs based on Vikram, the veteran actor was asked if he was familiar with the works of director Lokesh Kanagaraj prior to working with him on the actioner. He went on to reveal that he had a theme for the movie in his mind which he suggested to a director who rejected it. He stressed that the director 'thought it won’t work.

''Probably he was a captive of his time and wouldn’t come out of that cage,'' Haasan reasoned. However, he revealed that the scenario was different when he pitched Vikram to Kanagaraj who instantly appeared welcoming of the theme. '' when I told him [Kanagaraj] that he said – ‘Sir why would anyone say that? It’s a fantastic subject.’ So, the story line was given to him by me and he developed that, added bells and whistles to it and it’s a good vehicle now,'' Haasan added.

On the other hand, the veteran actor revealed that the reason he trusted Vikram with Kanagaraj is that he was familiar with his work. Haasan said, ''The attitude of this gentleman is what attracted me and he was keen to work with me, that’s an important prerequisite for me as an actor. He claims to be a fan – fortunately for me even after working together he continuous to be that.''

As mentioned earlier, apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with Narain, Arjun Das. Harish Uthaman, Chemban Vinod Jose and more. Vikram will open in theatres on June 3, 2022, across the world.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan