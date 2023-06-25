Kamal Haasan Shares Heartfelt Post About Project K: My Primary Quality Is That I Am...

Renowned Indian actor Kamal Haasan is all set for his upcoming film Project K. The actor took to social media to share his heartfelt emotions about being cast in the film. Haasan has had a prolific career spanning several decades. He expressed his excitement about collaborating with esteemed individuals in the industry.

3 things you need to know

The highly anticipated film, Project K, is set to released in January 2024.

The producers have that Kamal Haasan will portray the role of the antagonist in the movie.

Director Nag Ashwin is helming Project K.

Kamal Haasan’s reunion and collaboration with prominent figures in the industry

In his note, Haasan reminisces about his early days as a dance assistant and an assistant director. During this time, he would often hear of the prolific producer Ashwini Dutt. Now, fifty years later, Haasan and Dutt will be collaborating on Project K. Haasan commended the talented young director at the helm of the project. Similarly, he also expressed his admiration for his co-stars, Prabhas and Deepika. Kamal Haasan referred to all three of them as 'our next generation'.

Furthermore, Haasan mentioned his previous work with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. He emphasised the latter's ability to reinvent himself continually. The multi-talented Haasan said that he is emulating the Bollywood veteran's inventive process. As a self-proclaimed film buff, Haasan eagerly awaits Project K. He says that this quality makes him applaud any new attempt in the industry. Haasan believes director Nag Ashwin's vision will not only resonate within India, but also in the cinematic world beyond India's borders.

(Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt note on social media | Image: Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Grateful for the love and support from his colleagues, Haasan extended his thanks to Amitabh Bachchan. He also expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Prabhas, Ashwini Dutt, Nag Ashwin, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Santhosh Naryanan, and the production company Vyjayanthi Movies.

Kamal Haasan joins Vyjayanthi movies for Project K

Earlier today, the news of Kamal Haasan joining the team of Project K was announced. The official Twitter account of Vyjayanthi Movies welcomed Kamal Haasan, hailing him as "the greatest actor". They expressed their joy at embarking on a universal journey together.

(Project K makers announce Kamal Haasan is joining the cast. | Image: Vyjayanthi Movies/Twitter)

With a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, Project K is anticipated to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Kamal Haasan's will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Reports suggest that his remuneration of Rs 150 crore surpasses Prabhas' fee. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.