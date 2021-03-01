Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu's gift for Kamal Haasan has strong political message

Shruti Haasan’s relationship with Santanu Hazarika has been the talk of the town in recent days. Another event making headlines has been Kamal Haasan leading his party Makal Needhi Maiam as the battle for the Tamil Nadu throne heats up. Both the topics merged recently when Santanu created an artwork for the veteran actor’s poll plunge.

Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend makes artwork for Kamal Haasan

For the uninitiated, Santanu is a doodle artist and entrepreneur. His doodle imagined Kamal Haasan as a warrior, with his Makal Needhi Maim election symbol, the torchlight, in one hand. The Indian 2 star posted the photograph on Instagram and stated that he was ‘battle ready’, while conveying gratitude to Santanu.

Santanu wrote that it was an 'honour' for him, while sharing he was looking forward to the 'change.' Shruti also acknowledged it by posting flame emojis on it.

Both Shruti and Santanu had recently gone to Chennai. While Santanu did not pose with her father, the Luck star did post a photo, calling Haasan Sr as ‘daddy dearest’. The couple left from Chennai and landed in Mumbai on Sunday.

Shruti and Santanu had played hide-and-seek with the media as the latter was called a ‘mystery man’, before finally making it official with lovey dovey pictures on her birthday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced the dates for the elections in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The elections will be held for the 234 constituencies on April 6. The counting of the results is slated to take place on May 2.

"We are ready for assembly polls. I will announce all further details soon. Until I give the candidacy paper," Kamal Haasan had said over the announcement of the dates.

The actor-politician faces a tough task with the Bharatiya Janata Party taking on the Dravidian parties, ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, with visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the state in recent days.

