Kamal Haasan Says MNM Is 'ready' After EC Announces Tamil Nadu Poll Dates

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday reacted to the announcement of dates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, saying that his party was ready to fight the polls. Haasan also promised to divulge more details after he formally files his candidacy paper in the state. Earlier this week, MNM had commenced issuing applications to aspirants for tickets for the Assembly polls.

"We are ready for assembly polls. I will announce all further details soon. Until I give the candidacy paper," said Kamal Haasan.

Read: Kamal Haasan Upbeat On '3rd Front' For TN Polls; Tells Stalin How To Woo MNM For Alliance

Read:EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates For 4 States And 1 UT; 8-phase Election For West Bengal

Kamal Haasan's political stint with MNM

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018 and had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he failed to open his party's account. This was followed by his abysmal performance in the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats that he contested.

Fearing a repeat of his Lok Sabha performance, Kamal Haasan offered to 'shed his ego' and enter into an alliance with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, suggesting the formation of a third front in the State. He had also proclaimed that his party will fulfill AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's dream to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. However, his plans were put on hold with Rajinikanth's dramatic exit from politics.

Most recently, Kamal Haasan revealed that MNM had received an invite from the DMK for forming an alliance. "An invite did come, discussions took place.. everybody was discussing (on their own) but nobody came directly to me (for forming an alliance). But, that (talking directly) is what counts to me. Sending an emissary does not count," he said, adding that he would only consider the offer if it came from the party's high command.

With BJP solidifying its state alliance with ruling AIADMK and DMK chief MK Stalin eyeing his maiden CM term, assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be conducted from April 6. The 234 seats in the state would go to polls in a single-phase and the result will be announced on May 2.

Read: Kamal Haasan's MNM Releases 7-point Agenda For Industry Ahead Of TN Polls

Read:MNM Chief Kamal Haasan To Hold Tamil Nadu Election Meet, Day After Chat With Rajinikanth