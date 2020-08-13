Kamal Haasan Gives His Nod For Fourth Season Of 'Bigg Boss Tamil': Reports

Kamal Haasan, last seen in Vishwaroopam 2, has reportedly given his nod for the fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss. According to a recent Indiaglitz report, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 had a discussion with the actor recently, and he agreed to host the season. The new season will begin in October. The shooting for the same is reported to start next month.

Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Kamal Haasan, who has been consecutively hosting Tamil Bigg Boss since its inception has decided to host it for the fourth time. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan agreed for Bigg Boss Tamil 4 to provide a livelihood to hundreds of technicians working for the project. Kamal Haasan is reported to join the sets of Tamil Bigg Boss in the last week of September.

Tamil Bigg Boss was supposed to begin in June 2020. However, the coronavirus outbreak and imposition of lockdown led to the postponement in the shoot. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be telecasted in popular television channel Star Vijay in the coming months.

What's next for Kamal Haasan?

Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, also features actors like Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The Kamal Haasan starrer is the sequel to director Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 1996 hit of the same name.

Indian 2 narrates the tale of Senapati who fights a battle against the corrupt bureaucrats. The shooting of the Kamal Haasan starrer is on a halt due to the coronavirus. However, several media reports claimed that the makers of Indian 2 are planning to resume the shoot after the Coronavirus scare settles.

Besides the upcomer, Kamal Haasan is in talks with Gautham Vasudev Menon for the sequel of their 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The original film has Kamal Haasan essaying the role of an honest police officer. The Gautham Vasudev Menon-directorial also featured actors like Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles.

