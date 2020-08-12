Kamal Haasan Completes 61 Years In The Film Industry; Read Details

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been in the news as he has completed over six decades in the film industry. Over the years, he has gone on to star in many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films in different languages. Read about the iconic actor's journey in cinema:

Kamal Haasan completes 61 years in the film industry

Kamal Haasan made his Bollywood debut back in the year 1981 with the film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, where he shared the big screen with Rati Agnihotri. However, not many are aware of the fact that he made his acting debut in cinema six decades back. Haasan played the role of Selvam in the 1960 Tamil romantic drama flick titled Kalathur Kannamma.

Source: PR HANDOUT

Haasan’s first Bollywood film Ek Duuje Ke Liye went on to become a blockbuster and was praised for several aspects including Haasan’s performance, and for its music, which was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal. The actor then went on to star in films like Moondram Pirai, where he starred alongside Sridevi. It was one of the most acclaimed films of his career. It was directed by Balu Mahendra, based on his life. For this film, the actor received a National Film Award.

The actor’s fan base grew tremendously after the release of Sakalakala Vallavan, which was a masala film by S. P. Muthuraman and Panchu Arunachalam. The title of the film translates to ‘Master of all Arts’.

This film made him a household name and since then he has starred in several hit films to date. Haasan is known for films like Apoorva Raagangal, Raja Paarvai, Appu Raja, Vishwaroopam, Naam Pirandha Mann, Neethi Devan Mayakkam, Zara Si Zindagi, Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, and others.

The actor will be next seen in the film Indian 2. The film is a sequel to Haasan’s 1996 flick Indian. This action thriller flick will be directed by S Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. Haasan and Nedumudi Venu will be reprising their roles in this upcoming film. The movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Rakul Preet Singh in supporting roles. Fans are highly anticipating this Kamal Haasan starrer.

