Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Resumes After Fatal Crane Crash Accident On Set

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming Indian 2 resumed on Thursday after a long break because of the unfortunate events on the sets that killed three crew members. An entertainment portal reported that the team has managed to shoot a portion of a song for the film. Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal’s sequences were completed. The film’s shoot is going to resume in Chennai after the legal procedures are completed. Read more about Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film.

Also Read | Rajinikanth And Kamal Hassan To Come Together For An Upcoming Blockbuster? Details Inside

Also Read | SCOOP: Superstar Rajinikanth And Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan Invited For PM Modi's Swearing-in

Kamal Haasan starrer, Indian 2 accident

The shoot of Indian 2 paused on February 19 after three crew members were killed on account of a tall crane crashing on the film's sets. Not just this, but the nine other crew members were injured during this accident. An official case was filed against the movie’s production house, Lyca Productions, which will be investigated by the CBI. Reportedly this accident was caused as the crane handler was not trained enough for such heavy machinery operation. The operator fled the spot at that movement and went into hiding until police arrested him a few days after the accident. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal both shared posts on their respective Twitter handles stating that they missed the accident as the two had just left the particular spot.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Health Ministry Introduces Graphic Novel To Raise Awareness Among Kids

Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie, Indian 2

Indian 2 is being helmed by Shankar and is a sequel to the 1996 movie that also starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. It is basically an Indian Tamil-language vigilante action thriller that has managed to create a lot of anticipation amongst the Kamal Haasan fans. The sequel will also star some popular names like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Siddharth.

Also Read | MNM Chief Kamal Hassan Declares - 'will Not Contest In Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu By-poll Elections'

Also Read | Kamal Hassan Says Rajinikanth Assured Support To His Party Makkal Needhi Maiam: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.