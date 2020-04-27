When Rajinikanth's Movies Clashed With Kamal Haasan And Mahesh Babu Starrers

Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors all around the world. Known for his prolific acting in myriads of films, the actor enjoys a massive fan following all over and is also regarded as a God in the South. But also Rajinikanth has a tough competition in the South film industry and also at the box office due to the clashes of films and other legendary actors. Here’s taking a look at competitors in the South Indian industry.

Petta vs Viswasam

South’s megastars Rajinikanth and Ajith had a major box office clash with their films Petta and Viswasam respectively. Both the films were lauded by their fans and film critics. As per reports, the film, Viswasam, managed to collect over ₹125 crores, while Rajinikanth’s Petta had crossed over ₹150 crore mark at the box office.

Chandramukhi vs Mumbai Express

Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan’s film Chandramukhi and Mumbai Express gave a major competition at the box office. The film released on the same day and their respective fans loved the movies. As per reports, Mumbai Express did not fare well at the box office while Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi worked wonders at the box office.

Darbar vs Sarileru Neekevvaru

Rajinikanth’s recently released film Darbar was in tough competition with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office. The film, Darbar, did not manage to win the hearts of fans and also did not work wonders at the box office. However, the film was reported to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru reportedly managed to churn ₹ 260 crores at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 2 vs Annaatthe

The south film industry will witness a clash of two big releases this October. As per reports, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed that the film is expected to hit the silver screens on October 23, 2020. While Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is also expected to release on October 22, 2020. But seems like due to the coronavirus outbreak, there might be a shift in dates.

