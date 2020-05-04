Kamal Haasan Opens Up About His Delayed Indian historical Drama film 'Marudhanayagam'

Popular actor-director Kamal Haasan in one of his Instagram live sessions spoke about his highly ambitious but long-delayed Indian historical drama film Marudhanayagam. Reportedly, the film started in August 1997 and was exclusively launched by Queen Elizabeth II. The cast of the film included several prominent celebrities from the Indian film industry. However, the film got delayed in 1999 and has still not continued its production.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor- Chintu Ji -was Always Ready With A Smile: Kamal Haasan Will Miss His Friend

Also Read: When Rajinikanth's Movies Clashed With Kamal Haasan And Mahesh Babu Starters

Here is what Kamal Haasan said about Marudhanayagam

During Kamal Haasan's Instagram live session with actor Vijay Sethupathi and VJ Abhishek Raaja, he was asked about his film Marudhanayagam which never took off. Reportedly, the project required a budget of over Rs 100 Crores at the time of launch. But due to the lack of funds, the progress in the film has not happened for almost two decades.

When Kamal Haasan was asked about the possibility of resuming the film Marudhanayagam, he said that happenings in the script needs to be changed and reworked. Kamal Haasan also mentioned that the happenings in the film were originally written for a 40-year-old protagonist and further mentioned that he might either have to change the time frame and reimagine the proceedings or he will have to find another suitable actor for the role of the protagonist.

The Chachi 420 actor also revealed that Lyca Group was interested in backing Marudhanayagam. He said that Subaskaran who is the chairman of Lyca Group told him that he only needs to make a phone call to say "Yes" and the production of the film Marudhanayagam will continue.

The actor further mentioned that the massive logistics involved in the film as far as the pre-production work is concerned, it is exhaustive. Kamal Haasan also said that just because Subaskaran is willing to produce the film does not mean he can play around with his funds without proper planning and proper execution.

Currently, Kamal Haasan is shooting for his upcoming film Indian 2. The film has been put on hold due to Coronavirus pandemic. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions. Indian 2 also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the pivotal roles.

In February, an accident was reported on the sets of Indian 2. A crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. In this accident, three people lost their lives and 10 people were injured. After the accident, the shoot was stopped.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Indian 2' Facing Production Issues Over Bobby Simha's Role?

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Condoles Irrfan Khan's Tragic Demise; Says 'your Work Left Me In Awe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.