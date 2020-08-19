Kamal Haasan's Unseen Pictures From The Sets Of 'Indian 2' Hit The Internet; Check Out

Actor Kamal Haasan has officially not disclosed anything about his upcoming movie Indian 2. Nevertheless, a few pictures of the actor have been leaked online. Kamal Hassan’s photos with an intense look and monochrome images have created a storm on social media. Check them out below.

Kamal Haasan, who has been part of various blockbuster films, is seen with intense and intriguing expressions in these pictures. Kamal Hassan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. Fans of him are left completely awestruck after seeing the latest photos of the actor.

Fans' reactions to Kamal Hassan’s new pictures

As soon as the pictures of Kamal Hassan were released, his fans took to their handles to shower love for him. The post has garnered 110 retweets along with a few comments and still counting. Apart from this, many of his fans have also liked his pictures that went viral in no time.

Video irukka bro — நவநீதன் (@naveera1516) August 18, 2020

Biggboss 4 ❤️🔥 — Rajesh KC🌼 (@itisrajeshkc) August 18, 2020

About Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2

Chachi 420 actor Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for his next Indian 2 in which he will be seen as the lead actor. The upcoming movie is directed by director Shankar. The director, a few days back, had also shared a still from the much-awaited film, which featured the lead actor in his Senapathy avatar.

Indian 2 will bring back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look, and his fans are very excited about the film. The Shankar directorial movie will also feature actors, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. Previously, it was also reported that Comali actor Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the role of an eighty-year-old woman.

However, the makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer have not yet revealed what character Kajal is portraying in the film. But, the rumour mills have that Kajal is essaying a challenging role in this highly anticipated drama movie. The fans and audience are eagerly waiting to see this film on the big screen. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filmmakers and actors of the film had to suspend their shoots.

