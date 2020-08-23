Kamal Haasan’s Critically Acclaimed Movies That Have The Highest Ratings On IMDb

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali movies. Many have praised Kamal Haasan’s contributions to the Indian movie industry and he has been recognised as a huge influence for actors and moviemakers in the industry. Here are Kamal Haasan’s highest-rated movies on IMDb. Read further ahead.

Kamal Haasan’s highest-rated movies on IMDb

Papanasam (2015)

Papanasam is a thriller drama, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie is written by Jayamohan and Jeethu Joseph. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Gautami, and Nivetha Tomas as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a simple, ordinary, and middle-class man who tries his level best to save his family from the laws after they commit an unexpected crime. The movie was critically acclaimed and Kamal Haasan’s performance in the movie was praised by many. The movie has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

Eenadu (2009)

Eenadu is a crime mystery action movie, directed by Chakri Toleti. The movie is written by Kaasi Nadimpalli and Neelakanta. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bharath Reddy as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a retired police officer who remembers a thrilling criminal case that he once encountered with that has not been recorded in any of the case files. The movie was loved by many and was a commercial success at the box-office. Both, Kamal Haasan and Venkatesh Daggubati were praised a lot for their performances. The movie has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Uttama Villain (2015)

Uttama Villain is a comedy-drama movie, directed by Ramesh Aravind. The movie is written by Crazy Homan and Kamal Hassan himself. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, K. Balachander, and K. Viswanath as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a superstar, who is counting his last few days as he has a brain tumour. The movie was considered to be a complete entertainer and the concept was praised a lot. The movie has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

Dasavatharam (2008)

Dasavatharam is an action-adventure sci-fi movie, directed by K.S. Ravikumar. The movie is written by Kamal Hassan himself. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Asin Thottumkal, and Jaya Prada as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a scientist who wants to protect a dangerous bio-weapon from being misused in order to save the world. The movie was critically acclaimed and many praised Kamal Haasan’s performance in the movie. The movie has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

Thoongaavanam (2015)

Thoongaavanam is an action thriller, directed by Rajesh M. Selva. The movie is written by Frederic Jardin and Kamal Hassan, himself. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, and Trisha Krishnan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cop who finds the life of his son in jeopardy when his plan to catch an underworld don fails. The movie was a commercial success at the box-office. The movie has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb.

