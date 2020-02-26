Rekha's 'non-consensual Kiss' With Kamal Haasan Gets Chinmayi Sripaada's Attention

The internet has been taken by storm by the video of Tamil actor Rekha’s comments about her ‘non-consensual’ kiss with actor and politician Kamal Haasan from the film, Punnagai Mannan. Even though the film released on November 1, 1986, this scene went viral after Rekha revealed that the scene was shot without her permission.

In an interview, Rekha revealed that she had no idea about the kiss and had she known about it, she wouldn’t have agreed to it. The video then led to netizens demanding that Kamal Hassan to apologise for forcefully kissing Rekha. Rekha also said in the interview that she spoke to the director of Punnagai Mannan where she was told that the clipping would be deleted from the film.

Giving more attention to the incident, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter to share her views and concerns. She went on to support Rekha and also address this issue to fans saying that whatever happened was wrong.

There are downright sadists who like physically assaulting, beating people on set. It is a power game. And these are grown men on sets working in various capacities that will be assaulted. Their stories aren’t spoken or heard. It has all been normalized and the abuse continues — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 25, 2020

Point is - Women have been raised, trained, nurtured and trained, generation after generation to sweep abnormal, bad behaviour by men under the carpet and normalise it. Which is why the Sowcar Janaki - Y Gee Mahendra interview where she shamed the MeToo movement wasn’t surprising — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 25, 2020

Rekha maam spoke about the whole episode in a matter of fact manner, even included some laughs so thag she isnt attacked; and her interviewer laughed as well. That’s the extent of normalisation women have had to go into. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 25, 2020

