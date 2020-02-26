The Debate
Rekha's 'non-consensual Kiss' With Kamal Haasan Gets Chinmayi Sripaada's Attention

Regional Indian Cinema

Rekha’s ‘non-consensual’ kiss with actor, Kamal Haasan from the film, Punnagai Mannan has this reaction from Chinmayi Sripaada. Read on to know more.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
rekha

The internet has been taken by storm by the video of Tamil actor Rekha’s comments about her ‘non-consensual’ kiss with actor and politician Kamal Haasan from the film, Punnagai Mannan. Even though the film released on November 1, 1986, this scene went viral after Rekha revealed that the scene was shot without her permission.

In an interview, Rekha revealed that she had no idea about the kiss and had she known about it, she wouldn’t have agreed to it. The video then led to netizens demanding that Kamal Hassan to apologise for forcefully kissing Rekha. Rekha also said in the interview that she spoke to the director of Punnagai Mannan where she was told that the clipping would be deleted from the film.

Giving more attention to the incident, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter to share her views and concerns. She went on to support Rekha and also address this issue to fans saying that whatever happened was wrong.

rekha and kamal haasan

 

 Also read | 'Indian 2' Accident: Kamal Haasan Pens Down An Open Letter To Lyca Productions

Also, read | Rekha Opens Up About How Kamal Haasan Kissed Her Without Her Consent For ‘Punnagai Mannan’

Also read | 'Indian 2' Accident: Police Files FIR; Kamal Haasan & Director To Be Questioned

Also read | Kamal Hassan: Best Collaborations Of The Actor With Filmmakers

Image courtesy: Kamal Haasan Instagram, Chinmayi Sripaada Instagram, South actress media Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW