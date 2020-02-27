'The Right Path': Kamal Haasan Backs Rajinikanth's 'Intel Failure' Analysis Blaming MHA

Shortly after Rajinikanth's statement blaming the Home Ministry for not doing enough to curtail the riots and crediting the responsibility of the violence to the Centre, the actor also called the event an 'intelligence failure'. In light of this, his counterpart, President of Makkal Needhi Maiam party Kamal Haasan put out a tweet appreciating the actor for taking such a measured stand in the Delhi violence.

Kamal Haasan welcomes Rajinikanth's stand

The cryptic tweet in Tamil translates as, "Sabhaash Rajini, my friend. This is a good path. This is not a path to walk alone but taken by a greater lot. Come along, congrats".Kamal Haasan also used a dialogue from Rajinikanth's super hit Padayappa movie which talks about the concept of a separate path.

READ | Kamal Haasan on 'Hey Ram' completing 20 years, says 'Warning coming true'

Rajinikanth earlier made his stand clear on CAA and opined that CAA doesn't affect the minorities in the country and he would be the first one to stand with the Muslims if they are affected by CAA. He said that NPR is required to be done and it was done even during the congress period, he stated that pan-India NRC has not not been implemented and it was just a 'draft'.

READ | Delhi violence: US House Foreign Committee expresses grief, says 'deeply troubled' by it

While this was his stand-in CAA-NPR-NRC, the superstar slammed the Home Ministry and the intelligence department for not being vigilant, thereby hinting that they were responsible for the riots. He said, 'violence should be controlled with iron fists, else those who are responsible should resign'.

Kamal Haasan has taken a different stand than that of Rajinikanth in the CAA issue but, has appreciated Rajinikanth for condemning the Delhi violence and for bashing the intelligence failure who didn't foresee this.

READ | Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation calls on President, submit memorandum

There were speculations that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will come together in politics and both the stars also stated that it'll happen if required for the sake of the people and Tamilnadu. This statement of Kamal Haasan has brought the possibility closer as the tweet says, " Come along," since Rajinikanth has taken an anti-government stand in the Delhi violence issue.

Days after the Delhi violence, superstar Rajinikanth had made very strong statements on North-East Delhi violence and stated that the violence had to be stopped with 'iron hands.' The Southern superstar also called the violence a result of 'intelligence failure'.

READ | Delhi violence result of intelligence failure, hence Home Ministry's failure: Rajinikanth