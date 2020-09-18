Kamal Haasan’s Next Project To Star Vijay Sethupathi In Pivotal Role?

Megastar Kamal Haasan's collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj was announced recently. The makers of the much-awaited project also unveiled a theme poster for the same. Though the makers are tight-lipped about the title, the main female lead, or the main antagonist in the movie, the film may star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Vijay Sethupati to play important role in Kamal Haasan's next

These speculations started doing the rounds after a recent interaction between Kamal and Vijay on social media. This interaction was titled as Thalaivan Irukkindran and revolved mainly around politics. Rumours are also rife that the movie may be a political drama and that Vijay will play an important part in the same alongside the Chachi 420 actor. The makers are expected to make an official announcement about the rest of the cast, title, and the other details surrounding the movie. Take a look at the poster of the movie which was shared by Kamal on social media.

Kamal Haasan will also be seen in Indian 2

The film will be produced by Kamal's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films. The megastar will also be seen in the movie Indian 2 which will be directed by Shankar. The shooting for the same was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it is expected to being soon again. Meanwhile, Vijay is busy shooting for his much-awaited untitled movie alongside Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu. The shooting of the film is taking place in Rajasthan.

Vijay will also be seen in Lokesh's directorial venture, Master. The actor will be playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie. The movie also stars Vijay Thalapathy and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. Vijay will also be seen in the movie, Ka Pae Ranasingam. The film also features actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

The film is directed by P Virumandi and marks Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh's fifth collaboration. Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh have previously worked together in movies like Rummy (2014), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), Dharma Durai (2016), Idam Porul Eval (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

