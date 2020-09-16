Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 'Ka Pae Ranasingam's' Premiere Date Out; Read Details Here

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Tuesday, September 15, revealed that his movie Ka Pae Ranasingam would premiere on Friday, October 2, 2020. He also disclosed that the film would simultaneously release on Zee Plex ( a DTH channel) and Zee5 (streaming platform). "The biggest DTH & OTT release you have witnessed so far! Watch #KaPaeRanasingam from the comfort of your homes from 2nd of October," (sic) wrote Vijay Sethupathi in a tweet.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's post:

The biggest DTH & OTT release you have witnessed so far! 🔥 Watch #KaPaeRanasingam from the comfort of your homes from 2nd of October on @zeeplexofficial 🎬 pic.twitter.com/yQGm5OscKK — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) September 15, 2020

Ka Pae Ranasingam to release in multiple languages

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, would simultaneously release in five different languages. The movie will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Interestingly, the film will be dubbed into ten international languages. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is also supposed to get a worldwide release and is expected to release in 150 countries on October 2, 2020. "It's going to be MASSIVE!", (sic) wrote Vijay Sethupathi while revealing interesting details about the movie.

Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial 🎥📺🍿 Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE! #KaPaeRanasingamOnZee @kjr_studios pic.twitter.com/7YxQzt6odA — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) September 11, 2020

All about Ka Pae Ranasingam

Ka Pae Ranasingam features actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles. The movie is directed by P Virumandi and marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's fifth collaboration. Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh have worked together in movies like Rummy (2014), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), Dharma Durai (2016), Idam Porul Eval (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

The Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. The movie is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his production banner. Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the first song of the movie, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has an array of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master with Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohan. Vijay Sethupathi also has S P Jhananathan's Laabam with Shruti Haasan, Delhi Prasad Deendayal's Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan, among others in the pipeline.

