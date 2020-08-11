Kamal Haasan’s Old Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu Scene Goes Viral, Fan Says ‘What A Performance’

Kamal Haasan's versatile and power-packed performances in his films are still hailed and adored by his die-hard fans. Hence, it was no surprise that one of his fans was left overjoyed when one of his old clips from the film, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu had gone viral on social media recently. The fan also went on to share the scene on social media which will make one relive the actor delivering his act with the utmost perfection.

Also Read: Air India Plane Crash: Kamal Haasan & Sonu Sood Express Grief, Condole Loss Of Lives

Kamal Haasan's old Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu scene goes viral

The fan shared the video stating that it is part of the making for the film. He also wrote, 'What a performance' while describing the performance of the Chachi 420 actor. Talking about the scene, it sees Kamal in his DCP Raghavan get-up from the film, addressing a press conference. The actor effortlessly nails his no-nonsense attitude while performing the scene. Take a look at the video which was shared by the fan.

Also Read: Indian 2' Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar Shares Her 'new Routine'; See Post

About Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

The actor had managed to entice the audience in the Gautham Menon directorial cop drama which was released in the year 2006. He was also bestowed with the State Award for the Best Actor for his performance in the movie. The movie, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu also had Kamalinee Mukherjee, Jyothika, Daniel Balaji, Prakash Raj and Salim Baig in the pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the actor's character, DCP Raghavan who goes into an intense chase for a murderer who has killed his friend's daughter. The movie also saw him on a quest to hunt the perpetrator in New York as the latter flees off to another country.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan Accepts She Is In The Film Industry Because Of Her Father Kamal Haasan; Read

The actor will now be seen in the film Indian 2. The makers have already shot for the film in locations like Bhopal and Gwalior. According to media sources, the makers of the movie will be shooting in Europe and Taiwan to film the flashback scenes. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Vivek in pivotal roles. Reportedly, some of the crew members of the film had lost their lives in a gruesome accident on the sets of the film after which Kamal had met their families and had offered them a compensation of Rs. 4 crores.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.