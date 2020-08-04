Shruti Haasan Accepts She Is In The Film Industry Because Of Her Father Kamal Haasan; Read

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of celebrities have been speaking their minds on nepotism debate in the film industry. Recently, actor Shruti Haasan also voiced her opinion on the nepotism debate. Shruti Haasan’s father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been a part of the film industry since decades. In her interview with Cinema Express, Shruti Haasan admitted that she is in the film industry because of her father Kamal Haasan. Here is what she had to say about it.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shruti Haasan & More Who Lent Their Voice To Animated Films

Shruti Haasan admits she got her entry in films because of her father

In the interview, Shruti Haasan talked about her entry in films and how being Kamal Haasan’s daughter helped her enter in the industry. She admitted that the doors of the film industry opened up for her simply because of her surname and it would be criminal to deny that. Over the years, she has learnt that the situation is different in Tamil and Telugu cinema as compared to Bollywood, Shruti Haasan added.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Opens Up About The Advice Dad Kamal Haasan Shared For Her Role In 'Yaara'

Shruti Haasan on getting films after the debut

She later went on to add that things change after one’s debut film and there is no influence of having a filmy background then. The actor said that she made her debut opposite a star like Suriya in Tamil who has also gotten his break because of his father, Sivakumar sir. She further mentioned that despite this, his path to his stardom was carved out by his work.

Talking about the time after debut, Shruti Haasan said that every actor has to prove their talent and they have to work hard to get their next movie, especially in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She added that an actor’s background stops being an influence after the debut but she is not sure if this is the case in Bollywood and she felt that it is kind of different there.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Speaks About 'movie Beauty Standards', Says 'I Gave Into The Pressure Once'

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Admits It's Easy To Get Into The Industry But Difficult To Stay In; Read

On the work front

Shruti Haasan was recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh starrer Yaara. The movie was helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and it released on the OTT platform Zee5. She is also expected to share the screen with Ravi Teja in the Telugu film Krack. The movie is being directed by Gopichand Malineni. In Tamil, Shruti Haasan is expected to feature in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam. Apart from the movies, Shruti Haasan is also keeping herself busy with her independent music career.

Promo Image Credits: Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.