Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kanden Kadhalai' & Other South Movies That Are Remakes Of Hindi Movies

The South Indian cinema has produced movies of all genres for various types and age-groups of audience. While Bollywood is known to have mastered the art of making critically-acclaimed movies of many different types, the South Indian movie industry too has started to follow Bollywood’s footsteps and have been often spotted making remakes of some of the most popular and classic Hindi movies. Here are some of the South Indian movies that are remakes of Bollywood blockbusters. Read further ahead to know more about these movies.

South Indian movies that are remakes of Bollywood movies

Appu (2000)

Appu is a Tamil language romantic thriller movie, written and directed by Vasanth. The movie cast Prashanth, Devayani and Prakash Raj as the lead characters. It is the remake of the Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer 1991 Hindi language romantic thriller movie, Sadak. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a taxi-driver, who is haunted by his past when his sister gets killed by a very powerful eunuch. While trying to find him, he comes across another girl who is about to meet the same fate.

Bhale Dongalu (2008)

Bhale Dongalu is a Telugu language crime romance comedy-drama movie, directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar. The movie cast Tarun, Ileana D’Cruz, and Jagapati Babu as the lead characters. It is the remake of the Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starrer 2005 crime romance comedy-drama, Bunty Aur Babli. The plot of the film revolves around two con-artists who are partners-in-crime and eventually fall in love with each other.

Kanden Kadhalai (2009)

Kanden Kadhalai is a Tamil language romantic comedy, directed by R Kannan. The movie cast Tamannaah and Bharath as the lead characters. It is the remake of the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer 2007 critically acclaimed romantic comedy, Jab We Met. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a happy-go-lucky girl and a boy who has a very serious outlook towards life.

Nanban (2012)

Nanban is a Tamil language coming-of-age comedy-drama, directed by Shankar. The movie cast Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D'Cruz, Sathyaraj, and Sathyan as the lead characters. It is the remake of the Aamir Khan starrer 2009 critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy-drama, 3 Idiots. The plot of the film revolves around the educational system in our country and how students deal with it.

Thillu Mullu (2013)

Thillu Mullu is a comedy movie, directed by Badri. The movie cast Shiva, Isha Talwar, Prakash Raj, Kovai Sarala, Sathyan, Ilavarasu, and Manobala as the lead characters. It is the remake of the Amol Palekar starrer 1979 comedy-drama, Gol Maal. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young man who tells many lies in order to not get fired from his job.

