Tamannaah Bhatia To Reprise Tabu's Role In Telugu Remake Of 'Andhadhun' Alongside Nithiin

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to surprise her fans with yet another role in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film Andhadhun. While Tamannaah will reprise the role of Tabu, Nabha Natesh will essay the part portrayed by Radhika Apte. Nithiin will be in the main lead brought to life by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. The project is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Tamannaah Bhatia to reprise Tabu's role

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter where he informed that N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will produce the film under the Sreshth Movies banner. This will be their sixth production. The music director for the film is Mahati Swara Sagar, and the director of photography is Hari K Vednath. Taran shared a statement where he mentioned the actors and the kind of role they will play in the remake. The statement read that Tabu won critical acclaims, besides securing several awards including Filmfare award and now Tamannaah accepts the challenge to play the role with lots of shades. Every character in the film has good importance, and nabha natesh is happy to play the leading lady. Merlapaka Gandhi. will pen the dialogues of the film.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, originally Tabu was approached to reprise her role from the original but the veteran actress reportedly quoted a huge remuneration. Sreshth Movies has bought Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun for Rs 3.5 crore. Touted as a black comedy crime thriller, Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Tabu, Khurrana, and Apte in pivotal roles. The film completed a 60-day run in China, and became the third-highest grosser import from India, after Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who played the role of a blind man in the film had received the Best Actor National Award at the 66th edition of the prestigious film awards for his performance. The shooting of the Telugu remake of the crime thriller will begin in November this year.

