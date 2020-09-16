Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Her 'work From Home' Set-up; See Picture

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been engaging her fans and followers through different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor while working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest social media post. Read on:

Tamannaah Bhatia shares 'work from home' photo

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a picture through her official account on September 15, 2020, Tuesday. The photo showcases her while working from home during the pandemic. Moreover, the actor has mentioned how she would have to get back on the sets with precautions.

Sitting against the backdrop of her home office, Tamannaah Bhatia has donned a crisp blue shirt. She has opted for no-accessories with her formal outfit. Moreover, Bhatia has completed her look with straightened loose hair and minimal makeup. The actor has also used props such as a laptop, a coffee cup, water bottle, pen, notepad, and the cell phone while posing for the picture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Tamannaah Bhatia has written, “Last few days of working from home ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ’». Corona hasn’t left us but will eventually have to get back on the sets with extreme precautions”. The actor has also used relevant hashtags such as Life of an Artist, Work from Home, and Quarantine Life in the description alongside her photo. Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest Instagram post:

Response to Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the post on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia garnered more than 4,00, 000 likes and over 1820 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their response on the actor’s picture on social media. They dropped appreciative replies such as elegant, beautiful, and cute, among other things. Meanwhile, various people expressed themselves through emoticons like fire, sparkle, heart-eyed smileys, hearts, kisses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest photo on social media. Check them out:

