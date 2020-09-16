Re-imagining Manmarziyaan Cast In South India, Can You See Tamannaah Play Taapsee's Role?

Manmarziyaan is a 2018 Bollywood romantic drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. The plot of the movie revolves around a young girl called Rumi who is in love with a DJ called Vicky. However, when Rumi’s parents want her to get married, Vicky keeps getting cold feet. She ultimately marries a guy of her parents’ choice called Robbie. While things start to get normal between Robbie and Rumi, Vicky pops back in Rumi’s life claiming that he loves her. Robbie decides to annul their marriage for Rumi’s happiness even though he loves her. However, Rumi has a change of heart and realises she loves Robbie and he is the kind of man she wanted. If Manmarziyaan is remade in South India, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

Rumi- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is a spunky girl with a vivacious attitude. She gets married to a man of her parents’ choice after her boyfriend gets cold feet. Known for her great acting ability, Tamannaah Bhatia seems just the person for this role.

Robbie- Mahesh Babu

He is a banker who gets married to Rumi. Although he loves her, he is ready to annul their marriage after he thinks she still loves her boyfriend. He is known for his mature and responsible attitude. Known for essaying such roles, Mahesh Babu seems ideal to pull off this role.

Vicky- Dulquer Salmaan

He is s DJ by profession and the boyfriend of Rumi. He is immature and not ready to settle down. Every time he was supposed to come to meet her parents to ask her hand for marriage, he would get a cold foot. Judging by his on-screen performances, it seems Dulquer Salmaan will be able to pull off this role.

Kakaji- Allu Arjun

He is an important character in the movie who plays a pivotal role in the love triangle between Rumi, Robbie and Vicky. Known for his acting skills, Allu Arjun seems perfect for this role.

Kiran- Keerthy Suresh

She is also an important character who affects the dynamics of the three lead characters. Being a good actor, Keerthy Suresh seems just the actor for this role.

