Rajinikanth Gives His Jailer Co-star Tamannaah Bhatia This 'thoughtful Gift'

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her next film Jailer with Rajinikanth. The actress revealed that she is blessed to work with the veteran star. Speaking to news agency ANI, the actress said that she would cherish the memories she made on the sets of the film. During the interview, she also mentioned about the gift she received from Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's thoughtful gift to Tamannaah Bhatia

(A picture from Jailer wrap party | Image: Sun Pictures/Twitter)

About the experience of working with Rajinikanth, Tamannaah said that she is fortunate to share screen space with the megastar, and it's a dream come true for her. She revealed the actor gifted her a book on a spiritual journey. "It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth)," the actress was quoted saying.

She added, "I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it."

Helmed by Nelson, the action-comedy drama also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff and others. Mohanlal is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film. It will be Rajinikanth's 169th film and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10.

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects

(Jee Karda poster | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

The actress is also gearing up for the release of the web series Jee Karda, co-starring Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Sayan Banerjee, Aashim Gulati and others. The web series will release on June 15. Speaking about her experience working on the show, the Babli Bouncer actress said that the show is very real and captures the essence of nostalgia.

Other than this, she also has Lust Stories 2, co-starring her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Konkana Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta and others. The web series will release on June 29. Apart from the web series, she will also be seen in the film Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. The film is an official Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedhalam. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.