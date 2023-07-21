Kanguva Poster Out, Suriya Turns Tribal Warrior As He Rides On Horseback

Suriya's Kanguva poster has been released by the makers ahead of the teaser reveal on July 23. Now, the anticipation is building for the Tamil star's look reveal, which has not been shown in full till now.

3 things you need to know

Kanguva is a period film that will reportedly see Suriya playing 5 roles.

It also stars Disha Patani and will release in 2024.

Kanguva, billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, is being directed by filmmaker Siva.

Suriya is battle-ready in Kanguva poster

Suriya's warrior look was teased in a poster on Thursday. A day later, the makers shared a new poster of the movie but did not reveal the frontal look of the actor in it. Suriya rode on horseback. In front of him stood his tribe. The fire torch suggested that they were all set for battle and Suriya's character will lead them to it.

(Kanguva is directed by Siva and will release next year | Image: Twitter/Studio Green)

On the poster, the text "The man, the wild, the story" appeared. This is a one-of-a-kind role for the actor and it was visible that he has visibly transformed himself for the role. On his arm appeared tribal tattoos and amulets, a mark of his tribe.

Suriya's gruelling prep for Kanguva

As is evident in the teaser posters, Suriya will be playing the role of a tribal warrior in the film. It is said that it took over two hours for the makeup team to get him in the look before the actor would begin shooting for the film. Major sequences in the film have been shot in the dense forest area of ​​Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. Suriya, reportedly, would be ready for the shoot at half past six in the morning.

The film is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features Disha Patani. Music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva will be released in 3D in 10 different languages. The film is eyeing a 2024 release.