Suriya Is A Fierce Warrior In Kanguva Teaser Poster, First Glimpse Out On Actor's Birthday

The makers of Suriya starrer Kanguva teased the Tamil actor's look in the film, ahead of the first glimpse on July 23. The teaser poster has confirmed the film's period setting and the actor's warrior look in it.

3 things you need to know

Kanguva is said to feature Suriya in five different roles.

The movie marks the Tamil debut of Disha Patani.

Suriya's new film is directed by Siva and will release in 10 languages.

Tribal look for Suriya in Kanguva

Kanguva has been in the news for the better part of the year. Suriya is said to be playing five roles in the film, leading an ensemble cast that includes Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar and BS Avinash.

(Suriya's Kanguva will be released in 10 languages | Image: Gnanavel Raja/Twitter)

There have been rumours about Suriya playing a warrior in the film and the same was confirmed in the teaser poster. In it, the Tamil actor's arm was revealed to have tribal tattoos and amulets made of bones. He also wielded a sword in his hand and sported long locks. "The man, the wild, the story" was written on it.

Details about the Suriya starrer

Kanguva, billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, is being directed by filmmaker Siva. The film is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva will be released in 3D in 10 different languages. The film is eyeing a 2024 release.

Meanwhile, Suriya, who won the best actor National Award last year for Soorarai Pottru, will soon start filming for movie Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. It is based on Jallikattu. He will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar.