Kollywood Mourns Demise Of 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya' Actor Sethuraman

Well-known Tamil actor and dermatologist Sethuraman's untimely demise has left the entire Kollywood industry into a state of shock and grief. The actor breathed his last on March 26, 2020, on Thursday in Chennai. Sethuraman made his acting debut in the South Indian film industry with the romantic comedy flick Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya which released in the year 2013.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Goes To Beas In Punjab With Family For Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

Sethuraman passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 36. His unfortunate demise had many members of the Kollywood film industry pour condolences to him on social media. Check some of the tweets for Sethuraman.

Also Read: Sussanne Khan Shares View From Hrithik Roshan's Home; Shows Glimpse Of Pigeon's Conference

Many members of the Kollywood industry paid their condolences to Sethuraman

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

Was regularly watching his videos and its hard to believe cardiac comes at this age.. RIP Dermatologist, Actor Sethuraman (35) pic.twitter.com/ebTbAS6RqW — Insplag (@CcInfilmin) March 26, 2020

Actor & Dermatologist 🤏Dr.SethuRaman (Kanna Laddu Thinga Aasaya Fame ) passed away in Cardiac arrest . RIP 😥 sir still can’t beleive !!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tFxfJGJoGl — K@ss!m A@z!m〽️ (@AazimKassim) March 26, 2020

Extremely shattered, I cannot tolerate this lose. He is one of the most beautiful human being I know. I cannot believe this.

My deepest condolence to his family. So unfair man, life is so uncertain. Please let’s take a moment to pray for his family. RIP Doc #Sethuraman 😣😣 pic.twitter.com/JU4rtjH7Xa — Nivedhithaa Sathish (@nivedhithaa_Sat) March 26, 2020

Totally shocking to know a very young Dr.#Sethuraman passing away due to heart attack. Very cruel end at this young age. #RIP Sethuraman. Sad ☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/mo2EtHgRxp — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) March 26, 2020

Sethuraman is survived by his wife Uma and a daughter

Apart from Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Sethuraman has also appeared in films like Valliba Raja, 50/50 and Podu Podu Raja. Sethuraman is now survived by his wife Uma and a daughter. Sethuraman had tied the knot with Uma in February 2016.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Lovely Pic Of Gunjan Saxena Director Sharan Sharma On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.