Kollywood Mourns Demise Of 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya' Actor Sethuraman

Regional Indian Cinema

Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya actor Sethuraman's untimely death at the age of 36 has left the entire Kollywood industry in a state of shock and grief. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya

Well-known Tamil actor and dermatologist Sethuraman's untimely demise has left the entire Kollywood industry into a state of shock and grief. The actor breathed his last on March 26, 2020, on Thursday in Chennai. Sethuraman made his acting debut in the South Indian film industry with the romantic comedy flick Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya which released in the year 2013. 

Sethuraman passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 36. His unfortunate demise had many members of the Kollywood film industry pour condolences to him on social media. Check some of the tweets for Sethuraman.

Many members of the Kollywood industry paid their condolences to Sethuraman

Sethuraman is survived by his wife Uma and a daughter 

Apart from  Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Sethuraman has also appeared in films like Valliba Raja, 50/50 and Podu Podu Raja. Sethuraman is now survived by his wife Uma and a daughter. Sethuraman had tied the knot with Uma in February 2016.

First Published:
