Sussanne Khan Shares View From Hrithik Roshan's Home; Shows Glimpse Of Pigeon's Conference

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been making headlines, ever since the latter decided to temporarily move into Hrithik's residence to spend time with her kids amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Now that Sussanne Khan is spending time with the Roshan's at their Juhu residence, she took to her Instagram on Friday morning to share a mesmerising view from Hrithik's balcony. She captured a never-before-happened photo of nature's beauty.
On Friday morning, Sussane Khan took to her Instagram to share how Juhu beach looks amid the lockdown. In the caption, she also expresses that this has happened once in a lifetime that she could capture a pigeon conference on the shores of the beach. Actor Rohit Bose Roy drops a funny comment on the post saying, "Ha ha ha .. ima sure they are bitching about us humans". Take a look at Sussanne Khan's Instagram post:
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
