Sussanne Khan Shares View From Hrithik Roshan's Home; Shows Glimpse Of Pigeon's Conference

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been making headlines, ever since the latter decided to temporarily move into Hrithik's residence to spend time with her kids amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Now that Sussanne Khan is spending time with the Roshan's at their Juhu residence, she took to her Instagram on Friday morning to share a mesmerising view from Hrithik's balcony. She captured a never-before-happened photo of nature's beauty.

Sussane Khan shares a glimpse of Juhu beach

On Friday morning, Sussane Khan took to her Instagram to share how Juhu beach looks amid the lockdown. In the caption, she also expresses that this has happened once in a lifetime that she could capture a pigeon conference on the shores of the beach. Actor Rohit Bose Roy drops a funny comment on the post saying, "Ha ha ha .. ima sure they are bitching about us humans". Take a look at Sussanne Khan's Instagram post:

Hrithik Roshan penned a grateful note for Sussanne Khan

