Janhvi Kapoor Shares Lovely Pic Of Gunjan Saxena Director Sharan Sharma On His Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the supernatural flick Ghost Stories wherein her performance was much appreciated by the audience. Janhvi Kapoor will now be seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will essay the role of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film Gunjan Saxena will have Janhvi Kapoor play a female pilot who was in the Indian Air Force and who showed tremendous courage by flying into the combat area during the Kargil War in 1999.

Janhvi Kapoor shared some lovely unseen pictures with Sharan Sharma

The film Gunjan Saxena is directed by debutante filmmaker Sharan Sharma and is all set to be released in April this year. Janhvi Kapoor seems to have built a close bond with Sharan while the shooting of Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to share some lovely pictures with Sharan and also left a beautiful birthday wish for the Gunjan Saxena Director. Check out the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing an Air Force uniform while being seated on the chopper with Sharan being seated beside her. The picture was presumably taken during the shooting of Gunjan Saxena wherein Janhvi Kapoor has also undergone extensive training to get into the skin of a pilot. The other picture has Janhvi Kapoor being seated in a rickshaw with Sharan and her close friend Tanisha Santoshi.

Janhvi Kapoor shared endearing birthday wish for Sharan Sharma

Janhvi Kapoor also left a beautiful birthday wish for Sharan Sharma. Calling him an actor, writer, and director, the Dhadak actor addressed him as 'Most Funny' and 'Most Wrong'. She also called him as the founding member of their group, 'No Entry Mein Entry'. Lastly, she also called him a man who dons a cap of different feathers.

