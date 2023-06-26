Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Organises Special Puja For Daughter At His Childhood Home

Rishab Shetty, renowned for his film Kantara, has garnered a large fan following. While currently involved in the prequel of Kantara, the actor managed to take some time off to spend with his family. Recently, he posted a video showcasing a puja ceremony that took place on Sunday at the house where he spent his childhood.

3 things you need to know

The ceremony was the ear-piercing ceremony of his daughter, Radhya.

It occurred at his ancestral home in Karnataka.

Rishab Shetty is married to Pragati Shetty, and they have two children together.

A glimpse into Rishab Shetty's daughter's ear-piercing ceremony

The actor shared an adorable video on his Instagram feed, capturing the Shetty family dressed in traditional attires. The ceremony took place at Rishab's childhood home in Karnataka, adorned with beautiful and elaborate floral decorations. In the video, his daughter Radhya can be seen shedding tears as her ears were being pierced. Fulfilling his fatherhood duties, Rishab tried to console and comfort her during the process.

Towards the end of the video, the Shetty family posed for a delightful family photo. Accompanying the video, Rishab expressed, "The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya's ear-piercing ceremony has added another special moment to it."

Regarding his professional endeavours, Rishab Shetty is currently engrossed in developing the script for the prequel of his popular film Kantara. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Ugadi and New Year, the makers announced that they had commenced the writing process. Kantara, released in 2022, emerged as a blockbuster film produced by Hombale Films.

It stands as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, following KGF: Chapter 2. The movie garnered immense praise from both the audience and critics alike. The prequel will delve deeper into the events introduced in Kantara.