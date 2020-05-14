'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn': Simbu Starts Shoot For Gautham Menon's Next?

A few days ago the teaser of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn's teaser promised a reunion of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010) trio Trisha, Simbu and Gautham Menon. Now, days later a media report claims that Simbu has started shooting for his part in the forthcoming short film, which is reported to be an extension to their 2010's movie. Reports also suggest that Simbu and Trisha will be reprising their roles- Karthik and Jessie in the upcoming short film that is reportedly directed and produced by Gautham Menon.

Check out the teaser of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn:

Just a few days ago, Trisha shared a video on her social media, in which, director Gautham Menon is explaining her a scene. Days later, the actor dropped a bomb when she released the teaser of her short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn with Gautham Menon. The teaser that had a resemblance to the Gautham Menon's 2010 hit movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya gave fodder to speculations of a possible reunion between the actors and the director, and with latest media reports of Simbu starting shoot, one is sure the short film will be entertaining.

Apart from Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, Gautham Menon is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead, is reported to be in the post-production. Reports claim that the actors have started dubbing for the project that was stalled for a few years due to financial crisis.

On the other hand, reports have it that Gautham Menon is working on a female-centric project with Anushka Shetty. According to reports, the movie will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Films International. However, the actors and the makers are yet to release an official statement about the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, she also has Jeetu Joseph's Ram and M. Saravanan's Raangi in her kitty. On the other hand, Simbu has Maha in his kitty with Hansika Motwani.

