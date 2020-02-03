Simbu's Birthday Was Celebrated In THIS Special Way; See Pics To Know How

Tamil actor T. R. Silambasaran, who is also known as Simbu in the film industry, is very popular among his fans. The actor celebrates his birthday today, and he was surprised by a bunch of fans coming outside his house to celebrate his birthday, owing to his popularity and admiration by his audience. Photos and videos of the celebrations of the star’s birthday have been surfing the internet and have been going viral. Check out the posts below.
#STR Birthday Celebration 🎉!#HBDSTR #HBDYouthIconSTR #HBDSilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/U9lzxXTHdT— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) February 3, 2020
Latest clicks of #youthicon #STR !!#HBDSTR #HBDYouthIconSTR pic.twitter.com/SP4syTGY5L— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) February 3, 2020
Fans going crazy near #simbu anna house— Madan Gowri (@tamiltalky_offl) February 2, 2020
They are celebrating his birthday outside his house🔥 fire moment#HappyBirthdaySTR pic.twitter.com/5orWDyE74K
Thalaivan Birthday Celebration🕺— メமதுரメ ☞Micheal☜ (@MaDhuraMiCheal) February 2, 2020
Family Goals ❤️❤️#HappyBirthdaySTR pic.twitter.com/DCjaFMiHQu
The actor has a couple of movies lined up his way. According to reports from popular media portals, it has been found out that the actor has been signed for movies titled Maanadu and Maha. He would be playing a role in Hansika Motwani starrer film, Maha. The filmmakers of Maanadu had announced earlier that they would kickstart the shooting on February 10th. This happens to be a week after the star’s birthday. They had also announced that there would be a grand celebration for his birthday. The fans of the star had put up balloons outside his house and had gathered with posters of the movie star. There was a cake cutting ceremony after Simbu had come outside to wave at his fans and thank them for their love and enthusiasm.
