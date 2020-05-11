'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn' Teaser:Trisha Reunites With 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' Director

Just a few days ago, actor Trisha shared a video of Gautham Vasudev Menon (director) directing her for a secret project on her social media account. Now, days later, the actor has revealed all about the secret project. Interestingly, the secret project is a short film, titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which has Trisha reprising the role of Jessie from Gautham's hit movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010).

The teaser that was released on Sunday has Trisha having a conversation with her lover Karthik, calming him and giving him hope that his filmmaking career will take off soon. She says, "Write. There's so much beauty in your writing. But, don't force it. You're an artist and it will naturally come to you. Theatres will be opened soon." (sic) The 57 seconds teaser of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn leaves fans with a hope that the filmmaker might return will a sequel to the romance saga. Here's the teaser of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

Check out the teaser:

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan's Sweet Words For Chiranjeevi After Walking Out Of His Film, 'Acharya'

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Wishes Trisha Krishnan On Her Birthday With A Throwback Picture; See Post

Just a few days ago, Trisha ringed in her 37th birthday. All her industry friends and fans took to social media to wish the actor. Sharing her gratitude, Trisha, posted a video thanking all her fans and friends for the birthday wishes. She wrote: "Never been a fan of my birthday but every year I’m more and more reassured that I did something right in some life to receive this much love," (sic).

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan Shares Pictures From Home. Calls It The "best Birthday Ever"

Also Read | '#HBDSouthQueenTrisha' Trends On Twitter As Tollywood Superstar Trisha Krishnan Turns 37

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, she also has Jeetu Joseph's Ram and M. Saravanan's Raangi in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.