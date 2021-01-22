Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi To Star In Sriram Raghavan's 90-minute Thriller?

According to a report, Katrina Kaif will now be featuring in a Sriram Raghavan directorial opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to go on floors from April 2021. For now, Katrina is busy filming for her horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina also has Tiger 3, Ali Abbas Zafar's female superhero movie in her kitty. Read on to know more about this untitled movie featuring Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

Sriram Raghavan's movie to feature Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source has stated that even though Katrina has committed her dates for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 in March 2021, she would be juggling her dates between Sriram Raghavan's next and another film with director Maneesh Sharma which is said to be an action thriller.

The source said that like Sriram Raghavan's previous movies including Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur and Andhadhun, even his next directorial with Vijay and Katrina would be based in Pune. The source added that the director is planning for a marathon schedule in the city with the whole cast of the film. The source also revealed that Sriram Raghavan would be producing this film under his own banner called Matchbox Pictures and the runtime of the thriller is said to be a crisp 90 minutes.

Moreover, the movie will have no interval, similar to Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao. On an interesting note, this would be Katrina's fourth movie with a South Indian movie star after her Telugu movie debut with Venkatesh.

Meanwhile Katrina's co-star in the film, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Tamil movie Master alongside Thalapathy Vijay. However, the Sriram Raghavan directorial won't be his Bollywood debut. He is making his Hindi film debut with the Santosh Sivan directorial Mumbaikar.

As far as Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming movies are concerned, he has a series of projects in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. These movies include Laabam, Tughlaq Darbar, Uppena, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Mumbaikar, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies list includes Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Sriram's next and Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero movie.

