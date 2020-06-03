Suresh Gopi Starrer 'Kaval' Resumes Post-production Work In Kerala?

Malayalam movie Kaval's post-production work is said to have resumed. According to a media report, the makers of Suresh Gopi starrer have started with dubbing and will soon be applying for the censor certification. Interestingly, the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial is Suresh Gopi's 250th film and will present Suresh Gopi in the role of an action hero, as per reports.

The upcomer also features Zaya David, Renji Panicker, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev in pivotal roles. Kaval, bankrolled by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainments, was recently in the news after media reports suggesting the film's possible OTT release surfaced on the internet. However, refuting all the rumours, the producer of Kaval revealed that the movie would release in theatres. He also disclosed that the film has ten days of shooting pending, which they plan to shoot after the lockdown ends.

Suresh Gopi, who marked his return to cinema with Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund, will be seen playing an action-packed role. Though much has not been revealed about the film, the makers have promised that Kaval will be a treat for all Suresh Gopi fans. Reports have it that Suresh Gopi's character in Kaval is named Kaduvaakkunnel Kuruvachan and hails from Kottayam.

Recently, Suresh Gopi returned to the film industry after a hiatus of five years. The movie Varane Avashyamund, starring Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, narrates the trials and tribulations of a mother-daughter duo. The movie released pre-lockdown was declared a hit and reportedly earned about 17 crores at the domestic circuit and a total of 31 crores at the box office.

Suresh Gopi to start work on Lelam 2?

According to the reports, soon after the lockdown ends, Suresh Gopi is reported to start work on Lelam 2. The movie is the sequel to his 1997 film of the same name. While the original had Suresh Gopi and Nandini in the lead, the sequel reportedly will star Suresh Gopi and his son Gokul Suresh. Although nothing has been revealed about the sequel, the news has caused a stir among the fans of Suresh Gopi.

