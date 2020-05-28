Malayalam Actor Gokulan Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Dhanya In Lockdown. See Pictures

Several South Indian celebrities got married during the current lockdown. Telugu entertainment industry celebrities like Dil Raju and Nikhil Siddharth got married a few weeks ago. The latest celebrity to have their name added to this list of South Indian celebrities getting married is Malayalam actor Gokulan. He is best known for his work in the movie Punyalan Agarbattis.

Gokulan’s wedding took place today on May 28, 2020. The actor tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Dhanya. According to media reports, Gokulan’s wedding took place in a temple in Ernakulam, Kerala. Gokulan’s wedding was attended by a few of his close family members. The adorable couple took all the necessary precautions in their low key wedding. They are also seen wearing masks as they posed for a picture. In one of the pictures, Gokulan is wearing a gold mask Gokulan’s girlfriend is wearing a red mask. Their masks are also coordinating with their overall look.

Gokulan's wedding photos

The pictures from Gokulan’s wedding are doing the rounds on the internet. A lot of celebrities from the film industry took to their social media and wished the couple on their big day. For her big day, Gokulan’s girlfriend Dhanya opted for a red silk sari and accessorised her look with traditional gold jewellery. Gokulan can be seen wearing a white and gold traditional attire. Actor Jayasurya who had shared the big screen with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis took to his Instagram and shared a picture from Gokulan’s wedding.

Jayasurya also penned down a heartfelt caption to the post. He captioned the post in Malayalam as, “All blessings for my Jimbruttan’s wedding.” Actor Tovino Thomas also took to his Instagram and shared a collage of pictures from Gokulan’s wedding. He also wished them a happy married life in the caption of the post tagging Gokulan.

Malayalam actor Gokulan started his career in acting as a theatre artist. He later went on to make his debut in Malayalam film industry with the thriller Amen. Gokulan has been a part of a lot of successful movies like Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, Unda, etc. Gokulan was last seen in the film Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam. The movie was released last year.

