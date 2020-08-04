Keerthi Pandian Starts Preparing For Her Role In Tamil Remake Of 'Helen'

Keerthi Pandian, who was last seen in Harish Ram's Thumbaa, will soon be seen in the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Helen. Recently, the entertainment portal IndiaGlitz revealed that Keerthi Pandian has started preparing for her role in the upcoming film. The pre-production work on the Keerthi Pandian starrer started back in February 2020 and has been allegedly progressing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forthcoming movie also features Keerthi Pandian's real-life father Arun Pandian playing her on-screen father. The Keerthi Pandian and Arun Pandian starrer is directed by Junga (2018) and Kaashmora (2016) fame Gokul.

Keerthi Pandian started preparing for Helen remake?

As per the report by IndiaGlitz, Keerthi Pandian has begun preparing for her role in the remake. Reportedly, Helen's Tamil remake is titled Anbukku Iniyal. The makers of Keerthi Pandian and Arun Pandian starrer will reportedly be releasing the first look of the upcoming film soon. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Arun Pandian and Kavita Pandian under his production house A&P Groups.

Helen, starring Anna Ben in the lead, also featured Lal, Aju Varghese, Noble Babu Thomas, among others, in prominent roles. The Malayalam movie narrates the tale of a restaurant waitress, who disappears into thin air without any trace or clue.

The Anna Ben starrer marked the directorial debut of Mathukutty Xavier. The Malayalam movie released in 2019 to positive reviews from the critics and audiences. Interestingly, the Malayalam movie will also be remade in Hindi by Boney Kapoor.

Keerthi Pandian's career

Keerthi Pandian made her acting debut with Harish Ram's Thumbaa (2019). The movie, starring KPY Bala, Keerthi Pandian, and Dheeran in the lead, narrates the tale of two painters and a photographer, who stop a forest officer from harming animals for personal gain. The movie released to positive reviews from the critics and the audiences.

Thereafter, Keerthi Pandian was seen in Zee5's series Postman with Munishkanth. The show narrates the tale of an ardent Rajinikanth fan, who, inspired by his idol, takes upon himself to solve the problems of strangers. The Keerthi Pandian and Munishkanth starrer released to mostly negative reviews.

