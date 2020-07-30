R Madhavan's Tamil Movies That Have High IMDb Rating; Check List

R Madhavan is an Indian film actor who is known for playing significant roles in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. Madhavan started his career in 2000 with a Tamil romantic film, Alaipayuthey. After working in several South Indian movies, Madhavan made his Bollywood debut in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. He has been seen in several Bollywood films after that, namely Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and many more. Take a look at some of Madhava's most famous South Indian movies which have received high IMDb ratings.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Gives Epic Reply When Asked About The Product He Used To 'lighten Skin'

R Madhavan's films that have a high IMDb rating

Anbe Sivam - 8.8

Anbe Sivam was written by Kamal Haasan and released in the year 2003. The film featured Kamal Haasan and R.Madhavan in prominent roles. The plot of the film narrated the story of an unexpected journey from Bhubaneswar to Chennai undertaken by two men with contrasting personalities. The movie focused on the themes of communism, altruism, and atheism. Upon release, the film was unsuccessful at the box-office but has acquired 8.8 IMDb ratings.

Vikram Vedha - 8.6

The movie, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and R.Madhavan in pivotal roles, described the nail-biting tale of a cop, played by R.Madhavan, and a gangster, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The Gayatri and Pushkar directorial film also had Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in prominent roles. The Tamil action drama film released in the year 2017 was reportedly one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of that year. The film has received 8.6 ratings on IMDb.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Gives A Glimspe Of His 20-year Journey In Less Than 2 Minutes; Watch

Alai Payuthey - 8.3

Alai Payuthey is a classic and a must-watch film of Madhavan. The movie defined the struggles of marriage after falling in love. The movie was directed by Mani Ratnam and was a romantic drama between two lovers, played by R.Madhavan and Shalini. Madhavan also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South in the year 2000 for this film. The film has received 8.3 ratings on IMDb.

Minnale - 7.6

Minnale is a 2001 released Tamil romantic film directed by Gautham Menon. The story of the film was written by him along with Vipul D. Shah. Featuring R Madhavan, Abbas, Reema, Vivek and Nagesh in the lead roles, the movie told the story of a love-struck man stealing the identity of his former college foe to pursue his lady love. The romantic comedy has received 7.6 ratings on IMDb.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan All Praise For Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Series

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Shares His Board Exam Marks, Says 'the Game Has Not Even Started Yet Friends'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.