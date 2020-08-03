Janhvi Kapoor To Step Into Anna Ben's Shoes For Malayalam Movie 'Helen's' Hindi Remake?

Janhvi Kapoor, last seen in Netflix's Original Film Ghost Stories, is reportedly being considered for the Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Helen. According to several media reports, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios have purchased the Hindi remake rights of the Anna Ben starrer Malayalam film. The report further states that the makers of Helen's Bollywood remake are keen on signing Janhvi Kapoor for the lead role. However, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed any news related to Helen's Bollywood remake.

Helen, starring Anna Ben in the lead, also featured Lal, Aju Varghese, Noble Babu Thomas, among others in prominent roles. The Malayalam movie narrates the tale of a restaurant waitress, who disappears into thin air without any trace or clue. The Anna Ben starrer marked the directorial debut of Mathukutty Xavier. The Malayalam movie released in 2019 to positive reviews by the critics and audiences.

The Anna Ben starrer was bankrolled by Vineeth Sreenivasan under his production banner. Besides Helen, Anna Ben's Kappela too would be remade into Telugu. The Anna Ben starrer Kappela's Telugu remake rights have been purchased by Sithara Communication, who bankrolled Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, is based on the real-life of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The Janhvi Kapoor starrer was expected to hit the silver screen in April 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the movie opted for a directed OTT release. The Jahnvi Kapoor starrer will now release on Netflix on August 12, 2020. The trailer of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer was released recently, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Janhvi Kapoor also has Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza, Karan Johar's Takht, and Colin D'Cuna's Dostana 2 in her kitty. Reports have it that Janhvi will be making her South Indian film debut with H. Vinoth's Valimai. The movie, starring Thala Ajith and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is produced by Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP.

