Tamil Actor Meena Reminisces Memories Of 'Anbulla Rajinikanth' As Movie Completes 36 Years

Meena, last seen in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock, on Sunday, August 2, celebrated her movie Anbulla Rajinikanth's 36 years completion. The film, starring Meena and Rajinikanth in the lead released in 1984 and marked the actors' second collaboration together.

Sharing a few old pictures from Anbulla Rajinikanth, Meena wrote: "36 years of Anbulla Rajnikanth. Thank you Thooyavan (late producer) sir who came with a character and movie which no child artist could refuse K Nataraj who moulded and made Rosy a heart-touching character and last but not least @rajinikanth who was supportive and encouraging throughout the movie." (sic) Meena also thanked Lalitha Rajinikanth, partner of Tamil actor Rajinikanth for lending her voice for the title track of the film.

Check out Meena's post

Anbulla Rajinikanth, starring Meena and Ambika in the lead, narrates the tale of an orphan named Rosie, who becomes Rajinikanth's fan after he visits her orphanage for an event.

Meena, who played the role of a small kid named Rosy, won many accolades for her portrayal in the film that was reported to be loosely based on the 1980 Hollywood movie Touched by Love. Here are some pictures shared by Tamil actor Meena on Anbulla Rajinikanth's 36 years completion:

Meena and Rajinikanth to reunite for Annaatthe

Rajinikanth and Meena last shared the screen in Tamil remake of Malayalam film Kadha Parayumbol. The Tamil movie titled Kuselan also featured Pusupathy in a prominent role. Now, after a decade, Rajinikanth and Meena will be reuniting for Siva's Annaatthe.

Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, also features Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and Soori in pivotal roles. The forthcoming movie reportedly narrates a heart-warming tale of brother and sister, played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh respectively. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the production house Sun Pictures. According to reports, the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer is slated to hit the marquee in Pongal 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meena will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead, is the sequel to 2013's crime-thriller of the same name. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production, and reportedly will go on floors soon after the coronavirus scare subsides. The Mohanlal and Meena starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perambavoor under his production banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

