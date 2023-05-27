Keerthy Suresh Announces Raghuthatha Wrap, Celebrates With Her Team On Sets

Keerthy Suresh wrapped up the shooting of her next film Raghuthatha on Friday. The actress has shared several pictures on her social media handle from the last day of the shoot and wrap party. Helmed by Suman Kumar, the movie is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

In the Raghuthatha wrap album, Keerthy can be seen cutting the cake with director Suman Kumar. For the party, the actress opted for a white shirt and blue skirt. The album also features her photos with the crew from the sets. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Aaand it’s a wrap! #Raghuthatha #WrapParty."

More about Keerthy Suresh's next film Raghuthatha

The movie is helmed by Suman Kumar, who wrote the hit Hindi thriller web series The Family Man. The film is touted to revolve around a courageous young woman who embarks on a journey to save the identity of her people and land. Producer Viay Kiragandur expressed his enthusiasm for the project and told ANI, "Raghuthatha is the story of a courageous woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women and more. It portrays the challenges faced by a young girl and her unwavering determination to carve her own path. We believe this film will inspire audiences to question societal norms and empower themselves, initiating positive change."

Apart from Keerthy, the film also stars MS Bhaskar, Anandsami, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay and Rajesh Balakrishnan in pivotal roles. It is expected to release this year. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming projects

Coming back to the actress, she was last seen in Dasara, co-starring Nani, Dheekshith Shetty and more. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics. In the pipeline, the actress has Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah. The movie will release on August 11.