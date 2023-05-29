Keerthy Suresh's Father Reacts To Daughter's Wedding Rumours With Dubai-based Businessman

Keerthy Suresh's father G Sureshkumar finally reacted to his daughter's wedding rumours. The Dasara star shared a photo with a mystery man on her Instagram stories recently, which led to speculations about her relationship status. Shedding some light on the same, BJP leader Sobha Surendran shared a video of Keerthy's father on her Facebook page in which he said that the rumours swirling were false and baseless. He also added that Keerthy is not dating a Dubai based businessman, who was seen posing beside the actress in the viral photos, and they both are just good friends.

In the video, Keerthy's father added that a magazine sensationalised a photo of Keerthy and Farhan Bin Liaquat, which the actress posted on his birthday. He said that Farhan is a family friend and the actress shares a close bond with him. He clarified that there was nothing more to read into it. Keerthy's father urged her fans not to believe the rumours and added that whenever her marriage will be finalised, he will be the first to make the announcement.

A picture sparks Keerthy's dating rumours

Rumours have been swirling that Keerthy Suresh is allegedly dating Farhan, who is a real-estate businessman based in Dubai. A few days ago, she re-shared Farhan's post on her Instagram Stories. Speculation surrounding them dating started doing the rounds as they were seen wearing colour coordinated outfits.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film

The actress on Saturday announced the film wrap of Raghuthatha. The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Aaand it’s a wrap! #Raghuthatha #WrapParty." The movie is about a woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women.

Producer Viay Kiragandur opened up on the plotline of the film while speaking ANI. He also added the film would inspire audiences to question "societal norms" and initiate "postive change". "Raghuthatha is the story of a courageous woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women and more," Kiragandur told ANI.

"It portrays the challenges faced by a young girl and her unwavering determination to carve her own path. We believe this film will inspire audiences to question societal norms and empower themselves, initiating positive change," the producer added. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.