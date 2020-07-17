Keerthy Suresh Likely To Sign Teja's Next Film With Gopichand In Lead?

Keerthy Suresh, last seen in Eashvar Karthic's Penguin, has reportedly been approached by the makers of Gopichand's next film to play the lead alongside the Wanted actor. Reports further added that Keerthy Suresh is impressed by the script, and is likely to give her nod soon. The forthcoming movie directed by Teja is currently in pre-production.

Keerthy Suresh and Gopichand in Teja's next?

Since the announcement of Teja and Gopichand's new film, media reports have been speculating several names for the role of the female lead. Initially, the media reports were rife that Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty were approached for the lead role. However, the makers and the actors refrained from commenting on the same.

The forthcoming movie marks Teja and Gopichand's third collaboration after the success of Jayam (2002) and Nijam (2003). According to the reports, the script of the Teja-directorial untitled film is ready, and the team is presently in the casting process. The forthcoming movie is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Gopichand to join the sets of Seetimaarr in August?

According to reports, Gopichand would resume work on his forthcoming sports-drama Seetimaarr in the first week of August. Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead is a sports drama, directed by Sampath Nandi. The Gopichand starrer also features Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. The poster of Seetimaarr was released on Gopichand's birthday, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in Siva's Annaatthe. The film, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is reportedly in the last leg of its shooting schedule. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The upcoming film is reportedly slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021.

Besides the upcoming film, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others, in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

