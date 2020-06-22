Keerthy Suresh Plays Violin For Thalapathy Vijay To Wish Him On His Birthday; See Here

Today, June 22, 2020, is the 45th birthday of Tamil megastar Thalapathy Vijay. On the occasion of his birthday, thousands of fans took to social media to wish him. Even other A-list South Indian celebrities wished Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday. Actor Keerthy Suresh went an extra mile for Thalapathy Vijay's birthday and played a beautiful tune for the Tamil megastar on her violin.

Keerthy Suresh plays the violin for Tamil megastar Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday

Above is the video that was recently shared online by Keerthy Suresh on her official Instagram page. The video was Keerthy Suresh's special way of wishing Thalapathy Vijay for his 45th birthday.

In the caption for the video, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Life is very short Nanba, always be happy!” Further, she wished Thalapathy Vijay a very happy birthday and then told him that this video was a small tribute she specially created just for him.

The video featured Keerthy Suresh playing a beautiful and melodious tune on her violin. Even her pet dog showed up on screen while she played the violin. The video not only showcased Keerthy Suresh's amazing musical talents but it also revealed how much she cared about her colleague Thalapathy Vijay.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh recently featured in the mystery thriller film Penguin. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu, and was later dubbed in Malayalam as well. Penguin was released on Amazon Prime Video just a few days ago on June 19, 2020. The film was directed and written by debutant filmmaker Eashvar Karthic. Renowned director Karthik Subbaraj was one of the co-producers for Penguin.

The movie stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role as Rhythm (Ritu). Linga, Madhampatty Rangaraj, Master Advaith, and Mathi play prominent roles in the film. Penguin tells the story of a woman named Rhythm, who is about to have a second child from a second marriage.

However, she is constantly haunted by the disappearance of her firstborn, who was mysteriously kidnapped several years ago. After years, Rhythm finally finds her missing son, but he is still being stalked by his kidnapper. The movie reveals how Ritu takes down the kidnapper while protecting her family.

[Promo from Keerthy Suresh Instagram]

