Keerthy Suresh Reveals What Allured Her To Sign Eashvar Karthic's 'Penguin'; Read Here

A few days ahead of Penguin's release, lead actor Keerthy Suresh talked about what attracted her to be part of the crime-thriller in a recent media interview with an online portal. She said that it was Eashvar Karthic's narration that left her mesmerised and prompted her to say "yes" without blinking an eyelid.

Keerthy Suresh, who plays the role of Rhythm in the upcomer, revealed that the movie is an emotional thriller that will resonate with all mothers.

High on emotion, the film was not emotionally draining for the actor but was a new genre that was appalling for her to resonate with initially. However, her acting prowess managed to impress Penguin's director, revealed Karthic, in another interview published on an online portal.

Recently, the makers of Penguin released the trailer of the Keerthy Suresh starrer, which managed to strike a chord with the audience leading to more than 15 million views in a day. Keerthy Suresh though sounded a little sad over Penguin's digital release, however she was happy that she could catch the first-day first show without a hassle.

Though one of the most popular new-generation actors, Keerthy Suresh is a fan of theatres, revealed the actor in the interview.

The trailer of Penguin:

Penguin that will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. The Keerthy Suresh starrer will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in Siva's Annaatthe. The film, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reportedly in the last leg of its shooting schedule. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The upcoming film is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

