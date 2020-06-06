Keerthy Suresh Releases Her First Look From The Amazon Prime Video Original 'Penguin'

The internet was taken by a storm earlier today as the National-Award winning South-Indian actor Keerthy Suresh's highly-anticipated psychological thriller Penguin's first look released on social media. After announcing the film along with its first graphical poster on Keerthy's 27th birthday last year, the Mahanati actor surprised her fans with her first look from Penguin today. The film is all set to premiere on the video-on-demand platform Amazon Prime Video this month.

Keerthy Suresh's first look from her much-awaited OTT film Penguin released

Deemed as one of the most talented leading ladies of the South-Indian film industry, Keerthy Suresh became a highly acclaimed actor who has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

After starring in the Telugu remake of the French romantic comedy I Do, titled Manmadhudu 2, Keerthy Suresh is all set to leave everyone wonderstruck with her role as a pregnant woman in her upcoming psychological thriller Penguin.

The Eashvar Karthic directorial is produced by Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Keerthy took social media by surprise as she released her first look from her much-awaited film on Instagram earlier this morning. Along with sharing her first look poster, she also announced the release date of Penguin's teaser in the caption of the post. The teaser of the Keerthy Suresh starrer will be out on June 8, 2020. In the poster shared by her, a wounded Keerthy Suresh looks fierce as she stares at the camera with a poker face and tears pouring down her eyes.

Check out Keerthy's first look from the film below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has multiple films in her kitty including Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam epic war titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. She will also be seen in the Telugu romantic-drama titled Miss India alongside Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, Kamal Kamaraju, Naresh, Nadhiya and Pujita Ponnada.

The film was expected to release in April this year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from these two films, Keerthy will also share the screen space with the legendary actor Rajinikanth in his upcoming Tamil action-drama titled Annaatthe.

